The Washington State Patrol says a traffic stop for speeding led to a DUI arrest of a driver at over triple the blood alcohol content limit, and likely prevented the endangerment of a child in the Tri-Cities Monday morning.
WSP Trooper Thorson says Trooper Mata pulled over a car for speeding around 9 a.m. Monday on SR-240 near Columbia Center Blvd.
The driver was eventually arrested for DUI and had a .250 blood alcohol content upon testing at the jail. The legal limit is .08, putting the driver at over triple the limit.
"Even worse, the passenger stated they were on the way to pick up a 5 yr. old!!" a tweet said. "Not acceptable."
