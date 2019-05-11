Right lane of EB I-90 blocked near Stateline after collision involving WSP trooper

Update:

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol says a driver falling asleep at the wheel was the cause of a crash involving a patrol vehicle on I-90.

According to WSP, 19-year-old Allen Wells was driving a Ford Taurus on eastbound I-90 Saturday. Wells struck the back of a Chevrolet Malibu driven by 35-year-old Julius Lewis. 

Wells' car then veered onto the right shoulder and struck a fully marked WSP vehicle that had been pulled over to assist a disabled motorist. 

The trooper, 42-year-old James Wickham, was taken to Valley Medical Center. Wells was treated for injuries at the scene and Lewis was not injured. 

Previous Coverage:

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - The right, eastbound lane of I-90 near Stateline is blocked following a collision. 

According to authorities, a Washington State Patrol Trooper was with a disabled vehicle and was then struck by another vehicle. 

At least two people have been transported from the scene including the trooper, but no life-threatening injuries have been reported.

The right lane of eastbound I-90 will remain blocked for the time being. Drivers should expect long delays. 

