WSP: Driver of grader taken to hospital after being struck by semi-truck near Spangle

The driver of a Spokane County grader was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after being rear-ended by a semi-truck on Highway 195. 

The Washington State Patrol says the collision happened about 19 miles south of Spokane on Highway 195 near Spangle Creek Road. 

Semi vs grader march 19

The collision is still under investigation, but WSP says the semi-truck hit the grader from behind. The driver of the grader was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

The southbound lanes are partially blocked and it is unknown when the crash will be clear. Southbound lanes will be closed at some point Tuesday morning while tow trucks work to clear the crash, but it is unknown how long that will take. 

The Department of Ecology is also on scene addressing about 75-100 gallons of diesel that spilled from the semi-truck during the crash. 

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates. 

*NOTE: The original publishing of this article listed the grader as belonging to the Washington Department of Transportation. The grader belongs to Spokane County. 

