UPDATE: 3:57pm
An update provided by the State Patrol reveals the job title assigned to the former WSP employee facing charges of attempted child rape.
In a tweet from the State Patrol, the former employee's job titled is announced as a "Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officer." WSP says that the employee was originally misidentified as a trooper.
The employee was assigned to the school bus inspection program, though WSP says that "The inspections are conducted in locations where no children are present."
ORIGINAL COVERAGE:
SEATTLE, Wash. - A Washington State Patrol employee is behind bars and facing charges of attempted child rape.
WSP wrote in a statement, "we are shocked and deeply disappointed by these serious significant allegations."
The employee was immediately removed from his job. There is no word on what the man's job title was with WSP.
WSP will not be involved in the investigation. The Seattle Police Department will handle the case.
