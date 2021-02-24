Washington State Patrol car
WSP

SEATTLE, Wash. - A Washington State Patrol employee is behind bars and facing charges of attempted child rape. 

WSP wrote in a statement, "we are shocked and deeply disappointed by these serious significant allegations." 

The employee was immediately removed from his job. There is no word on what the man's job title was with WSP. 

WSP will not be involved in the investigation. The Seattle Police Department will handle the case. 

