...BURST OF SNOW FOR THE MORNING COMMUTE IN SPOKANE AND A
PROLONGED PERIOD OF HEAVY MOUNTAIN SNOW LINGERING INTO FRIDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 1 PM PST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches
with the highest amounts on the Idaho side of the state line.
* WHERE...Coeur d'Alene, Post Falls, Hayden, Worley, Moscow,
Plummer, Potlatch, Pullman, Colfax, Rosalia, Oakesdale, Tekoa,
Downtown Spokane, Spokane Valley, Airway Heights, Cheney,
Rockford, and Fairfield.
* WHEN...From 7 AM to 1 PM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are expected Thursday
morning before temperatures climb above freezing around mid day
and into the afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
