"These types of collisions just highlight the dangers sometimes we take for granted on area roadways," said Trooper Jeff Sevigney of the Washington State Patrol.
Following the tragic news of the deadly California crash, the Washington State Patrol wants to remind everyone just how crucial road safety is.
WSP says it starts with following the basic rules of auto manufacturer.
"Its really important for people to adhere to those recommendations by auto manufacturers on number of people in your vehicles and it all boils down to safety," added Trooper Sevigney.
Seat belts, and the proper number of passengers could be the difference between life and death in an accident.
"Whether one person dies or multiple dies it's an impact not only to parties involved but community in general- so its super important that folks whether its loading people into a vehicle or riding in back of a pickup truck all of those risks associated with traveling are magnified obviously when you have more people involved."
While snow on the roads often means more crashes, WSP actually says springtime is one of the deadliest times of the year behind the wheel.
"Don't get complacent, the weather gets nice, blue skies sunshine, folks wanna get out, just folks in general that are out and about make sure your vehicle is in good working order because you will see more traffic on area roadways," WSP said.
They also want to remind people just how important it is to not drive under the influence.
"As we come out of phase 2 now more folks getting out and about maybe going out to dinner having a good time with friends and family remember impaired driving is still a major cause of collisions and fatalities on our roadways- have a plan don't drive impaired."
If you see an impaired driver on the road, The Washington State Patrol encourages you to call 911 for everyone's safety.
