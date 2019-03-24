WSP holding Bump Stock Buy-Back Program before they become banned by federal law

SPOKANE, Wash. - Several people lined up outside Washington State Patrol's Spokane headquarters Sunday ahead of the March 26 deadline when federal law will ban bump stocks.
WSP held its Bump Stock Buy-Back Program March 17,18, 24 and will hold one more on March 25. These buy-back days allow people to visit WSP offices and exchange their bump stocks for a voucher.
Bump stocks replace the standard stock and grip of semi-automatic firearms and allows the recoil of discharge to be used to fire the gun very rapidly, fully simulating automatic fire.
Effective March 26, the U.S. Department of Justice is amending Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) regulations clarifying bump stock type devices as machine guns, according to WSP.
Machine guns are illegal in Washington and Senate Bill 5954 allows state residents the chance to turn in up to five bump stock devices and receive $150 per device. The bill appropriates $150,000 for the program.
People can also turn their devices in directly to the ATF or other law enforcement agencies and can get a written receipt. That receipt can then be exchanged at WSP for a $150 voucher.
Once their voucher is processed, WSP will mail checks for $150 per bump stock. No checks will be issued the day a bump stock is turned in. All vouchers will be issue on a first-come, first-serve basis, according to WSP.
A full list of WSP locations participating in the buy-back on March 24 and 25 can be found here:
March 24-25 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
- District 1 - Tacoma - 2502 112th Street East
- District 2 - South Seattle - 15666 International Blvd (detachment office)
- District 3 - Yakima - 2715 Rudkin Road
- District 4 - Spokane - 6403 W Rowand Road
- District 5 - Vancouver - 11018 NE 51st Circle
- District 6 - Ellensburg - 291 S Thorp Hwy (detachment office)
- District 7 - Marysville - 2700 116th Street NE
- District 8 - Bremerton - 4811 Werner Road