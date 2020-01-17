OLYMPIA - The Washington State Patrol is currently investigating antagonistic social media posts that were directed toward Washington State House Minority Leader, J.T. Wilcox.
According to WSP Director of Communications Chris Loftis, the Facebook posts also referenced Rep. Matt Shea's ordeal in the Legislature and raised some security concerns.
Loftis said they are unable to comment on the situation further other than to say that they take the safety of anyone on the Capitol Campus very seriously and they will always take threats seriously and investigate thoroughly.
