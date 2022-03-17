ORONDO, Wash. - Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating what led up to a fatal accident on US-97 south of the Beebe Bridge in Douglas County Thursday morning.
Fire crews from Orondo responded to the crash and found a that a car had smashed into a boulder at a high speed. They used the Jaws of Life to extract the driver from their badly damaged vehicle and administered emergency medical treatment.
The driver did not survive the crash. It is unclear whether they were alive when fire crews responded.
WSP reports that the driver may have had a medical emergency while driving or may have fallen asleep at the wheel.