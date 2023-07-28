WSP Car
MATTAWA, Wash. - Washington State Patrol has located the woman and the three children.

Updated on July 28 at 12:20 p.m.

Washington State Patrol is searching for a woman who took three children from her brother's house in Mattawa following an altercation. Her brother has custody of the children. 

The woman, 30-year-old Griselda Bautista Martinez, is approximately 5-feet, 2-inches and 145 pounds. She was last seen around 5:30 a.m. on Friday, July 28. She was driving a silver 2002 Chevy Avalanche with Washington license plate B62127G. 

The children are 14-year-old, 12-year-old and a 9-year-old.

WSP believes a yellow pick-up is following the Chevy, and they may be en route to California. 

If you see the car or family, you're asked to call  911 and reference case #23ma0785.

