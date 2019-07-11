A woman was transported by Life Flight after a single-car DUI crash in Pend Oreille County early Thursday morning.
Washington State Patrol says 32-year-old Yeny Levasseur of Newport was travelling northbound on Highway 2 around 2:47 a.m. when her Mitsubishi Eclipse left the roadway to the right, struck a dirt embankment, rolled, and came to rest on the passenger side. The crash occurred about 12 miles south of Newport at milepost 322.
Levasseur was Life-Flighted to Sacred Heart Medical Center, where her condition is currently unknown.
WSP says drugs or alcohol were involved, and she faces DUI charges. Police also say she was wearing a seatbelt.