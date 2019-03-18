WSP offering to buy back bump stocks prior to ban

Watch again

SPOKANE - Washington State Patrol started their bump stock buy-back program March 17 and 18.

According to the WSP, "the US Department of Justice is amending the regulations of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to clarify that bump stock type devices are machine guns as defined by the National Firearms Act of 1934 and the Gun Control Act of 1968."

This is set to take effect March 26, 2019.

Senate Bill 5954 allows residents to turn in their bump stocks for money. Each person can turn in up to five bump stocks and receive $150 per device.

There is $150,000 allotted for the buy-back program and once that money is gone, it's gone.

Those who would like to sell back their bump stocks can go to the WSP Office in Spokane at 6403 West Rowand Road.

They will be available March 18 and March 24-25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the buy-back program.