SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Washington State Patrol is on scene of a collision involving a semi-truck and car on eastbound I-90 west of Spokane Thursday morning.
WSP says the injury crash occurred around 6:30 a.m. at milepost 274. The right lane is partially blocked and leading to some delays in the area. Drivers should proceed with caution.
There is a collision eastbound I-90 that is partially blocking the right lane at Thomas Mallen Rd. Traffic is backing up to just past Medical Lake. Use caution though the area. pic.twitter.com/BqS2zLGarA— WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) December 19, 2019
