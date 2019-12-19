I-90 EB semi-car crash

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Washington State Patrol is on scene of a collision involving a semi-truck and car on eastbound I-90 west of Spokane Thursday morning.

WSP says the injury crash occurred around 6:30 a.m. at milepost 274. The right lane is partially blocked and leading to some delays in the area. Drivers should proceed with caution.

