DEVELOPING: WSP says a two-semi injury collision 25 miles east of Ritzville on I-90 had eastbound lanes fully blocked.

The Washington State Patrol tweeted at around 9:15am that the right lane is now open, but the left lane will be closed indefinitely.

Medstar is responding to the scene.

KHQ has a reporter headed to the scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.