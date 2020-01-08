SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - One person sustained minor injuries in an apparent DUI crash on Trent Ave. in Spokane Valley Wednesday morning.
Crews tell KHQ a truck crashed into a power pole near Vista and Park. One person was transported to the hospital as a precaution.
Washington State Patrol says the driver is in custody for DUI, but no other injuries were reported.
One lane has been closed on westbound Trent between Bessie & Vista Rd., but it currently isn't leading to any traffic issues.
🚨🚨Traffic Alert 🚨 🚨— Trooper J. Sevigney (@wspd4pio) January 8, 2020
WB Trent at Park we are with a one vehicle minor injury crash.
Trooper has driver in-custody for DUI.
At 6:42 am................
Fortunately no other injuries. #DriveSober
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.