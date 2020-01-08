SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - One person sustained minor injuries in an apparent DUI crash on Trent Ave. in Spokane Valley Wednesday morning.

Crews tell KHQ a truck crashed into a power pole near Vista and Park. One person was transported to the hospital as a precaution.

Washington State Patrol says the driver is in custody for DUI, but no other injuries were reported.

One lane has been closed on westbound Trent between Bessie & Vista Rd., but it currently isn't leading to any traffic issues.

Tags