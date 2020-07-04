Washington State officials are reminding the the community to find a designated driver if they plan on drinking this holiday weekend.
According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, there were almost 600 alcohol related crashes in Spokane County over the course of 2019. The Washington State Patrol said they're normally concerned about all summer weekends.
Trooper Jeff Sevigney said holiday weekends with gorgeous weather that draws people outside puts them on high alert for potential intoxicated drivers.
"We'll have extra troopers out, our target zero task force will be out looking for impaired drivers but we need folks to make the right decision ahead of time," Sevigney said. "Plan ahead. There's a myriad of different ways to travel and getting behind the wheel when you're impaired definitely isn't one of them."
WSP asks community members to please call 911 if you see a driver who may be a danger to others.
