UPDATE, Sept. 11 at 4:38 p.m.

SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol Troopers have released the identity of the man who died after being struck by a vehicle on westbound I-90 Tuesday night.

According to Washington State Patrol, Yannel D. Mignonsin was walking in the westbound lanes of travel on I-90, near the Second Ave. exit, when he was struck by an unknown vehicle that left the scene.

Mignonsin was transported to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

Detectives are still searching for the vehicle involved in the crash. It's described as a 2005-2010 model year silver or gray Volkswagen Jetta station wagon with right front and right side mirror damage.

Anyone with information should call WSP Detective Ryan Spangler at 509-227-6644.

UPDATE, Sept. 11:

SPOKANE, Wash. - Detectives with the Washington State Patrol are looking for the public's help in locating a suspect vehicle from a fatal hit-and-run crash on I-90 late Tuesday night.

"We are looking for a 2005-2010 model year silver or gray Volkswagen Jetta station wagon with right front and right side mirror damage," WSP Trooper Jeff Sevigney said in a tweet along with a stock photo of the vehicle model.

UPDATE: Washington State Patrol says the victim in a hit and run crash has died on the way to the hospital.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

SPOKANE, Wash. - The right two lanes of westbound Interstate 90 are blocked off at the Second Ave. exit due to heavy police and first responder presence.

Police are investigating reports of a hit-and-run auto-pedestrian crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated when additional information becomes available.