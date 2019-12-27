UPDATE: Mykola Tretyak from Albany, Oregon died at the scene this morning.
A truck towing a trailer was in the eastbound lane of I-90 lost control and ended up in the westbound lane and died on the scene.
The trailer stayed in the eastbound lane which caused an accident in the eastbound lane.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Spokane County- A fatal car collision has partially shut down I-90 eight miles outside of Spokane.
This happened around 5:45 am Friday morning.
The westbound lanes of I-90 are partially closed and there is no estimated time to reopen.
