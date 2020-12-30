Washington State Patrol is reminding people to slow down for conditions.
WSP Trooper John Bryant said a semi slid off the road and jack knifed into the median just west of the Vantage Bridge on I-90.
The semi was removed by a tow truck.
...WINTER STORM TODAY AND TONIGHT... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulation 6 to 9 inches. * WHERE...Downtown Spokane, Spokane Valley, Airway Heights, Cheney, Davenport, Rockford, and Fairfield. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Steady snow will continue through this evening. A brief break in the snow is expected overnight before another round of snow arrives early Thursday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
