WSP responding to double fatality crash eight miles south of Kennewick
Washington State Patrol

Washington State Patrol is responding to a double fatality crash eight miles south of Kennewick.

According to WSP, it was a single-vehicle crash on I-82 at milepost 121. WSP said the car is down an embankment and not blocking the highway.

You're asked to use caution while in the area. 

