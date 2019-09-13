Washington State Patrol is on scene of a single-vehicle fatal collision on Highway 28 near Harrington on Friday.
WSP says the crash occurred just after 11:30 a.m. Friday on SR-28 at milepost 123 about five miles east of Harrington in Lincoln County. Fire/Aid crews from Lincoln County are also at the scene.
There are no reports of roads being blocked due to the crash.
This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.
🚨🚨Traffic Alert 🚨🚨— Trooper J. Sevigney (@wspd4pio) September 13, 2019
Lincoln Co - SR28 MP123, 5 miles E of Harrington
Troopers are investigating a one car fatal crash. Roadway is clear. Use caution if traveling through the area.