Washington State Patrol is on scene of a fatal crash involving one motorcycle on westbound I-90 in Kittitas County Tuesday afternoon.
WSP Trooper John Bryant says the crash occurred near milepost 127 about 10 miles east of Vantage.
One lane is blocked at the scene of the collision on westbound I-90.
No other information on the deceased person was initially available.
