WSDOT East asking drivers to be cautious on the roads this evening.
According to WSP Trooper J. Sevigney, troopers are busy across the region with crashes due to icy conditions.
WSP said there are several crashes along SR-195 between Pullman and Colfax, between Spangle and Spokane and in the Loon Lake area.
Please use caution this evening on the roads as temperatures are dropping. https://t.co/ApzgC2mB0u— WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) October 29, 2019
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.