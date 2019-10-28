Spokane Snow 10/28/2019

Courtesy of the Washington State Department of Transportation 

WSDOT East asking drivers to be cautious on the roads this evening. 

According to WSP Trooper J. Sevigney, troopers are busy across the region with crashes due to icy conditions.

WSP said there are several crashes along SR-195 between Pullman and Colfax, between Spangle and Spokane and in the Loon Lake area.

