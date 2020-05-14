SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol says a brief pursuit Thursday morning ended with a rider being hospitalized after crashing a stolen motorcycle.
According to WSP Trooper Jeff Sevigney, a trooper observed the motorcycle driving 100 mph on I-90. The pursuit ended when the motorcycle crashed, temporarily closing the westbound I-90 to southbound SR-195 off ramp.
The rider was transported to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
WSP confirmed the motorcycle was stolen, and says the rider will face multiple charges.
The roadway has since reopened.
