WSP stolen motorcycle crash

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol says a brief pursuit Thursday morning ended with a rider being hospitalized after crashing a stolen motorcycle.

According to WSP Trooper Jeff Sevigney, a trooper observed the motorcycle driving 100 mph on I-90. The pursuit ended when the motorcycle crashed, temporarily closing the westbound I-90 to southbound SR-195 off ramp.

The rider was transported to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

WSP confirmed the motorcycle was stolen, and says the rider will face multiple charges.

The roadway has since reopened.

