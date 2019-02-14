Thursday night on Mt Spokane Park Drive, Washington State Patrol responded to a car in a creek. One Sergeant said the two are lucky to be alive.
A witness said the car must have been going 70 miles per hour. WSP said the man who was driving was intoxicated. The two were not wearing seat belts, and a woman passenger was thrown from the car suffering from several broken bones.
There were tire marks in the snow, leading to a banged up guard rail, where the car went through a fence before hitting the creek.