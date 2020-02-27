PHOTO: WSP is not horsing around

Photo courtesy: @wspd4pio

SPOKANE, Wash. - A runaway horse is back where it belongs after facing off with a Washington State Patrol sergeant who "wasn't horsing around."

A Twitter post made by Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeff Sevigney shows Washington State Patrol Sgt. Riddell wrangling a runaway horse along State Route 395 in North Spokane Thursday afternoon.

Trooper Sevigney's post said that Sgt. Riddell was able to return the horse to its owners, followed by the hashtag, HorseWhisperer.

