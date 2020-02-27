SPOKANE, Wash. - A runaway horse is back where it belongs after facing off with a Washington State Patrol sergeant who "wasn't horsing around."
A Twitter post made by Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeff Sevigney shows Washington State Patrol Sgt. Riddell wrangling a runaway horse along State Route 395 in North Spokane Thursday afternoon.
No Sgt. Riddell is not horsing around...— Trooper J. Sevigney (@wspd4pio) February 28, 2020
He actually caught this horse that was loose on SR395 in N Spokane this afternoon and was able to return it back to the owners. #HorseWhisperer #YourWSP pic.twitter.com/Rin06iUJTw
Trooper Sevigney's post said that Sgt. Riddell was able to return the horse to its owners, followed by the hashtag, HorseWhisperer.
