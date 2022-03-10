PULLMAN, Wash. - Attention WSU students and staff! Those driving across Washington for Spring Break should be aware of additional Washington State Patrol (WSP) troopers out looking for driving violations.
WSP said the emphasis patrols will be out Thursday March 10 through March 20. They are looking for speeding, impaired and distracted driving and other collision-causing violations.
Drivers will notice an increased WSP presence on SR 26, 195 and I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass. WSP is encouraging anyone traveling to and from WSU to watch their speed closely and be aware of changing weather conditions.
“Our primary mission is to ensure that everyone travels during Spring Break without incident,” WSP District 4 Commander Captain Jeff Otis said.
Here's some things WSP suggests everyone should have in their vehicle to stay safe on the long drive:
- Small emergency kit with water
- Food
- Blankets
- Winter clothing
- Emergency flares
- Topped-off fluids in vehicles
- Working battery in vehicles