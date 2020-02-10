A Washington State Patrol Trooper discovered another form of distracted driving during a traffic stop for speeding that led to an eventual arrest.
"Just when you thought you have heard it all," WSP Trooper Thorson wrote on Twitter.
Thorson says a semi-truck driver was stopped for speeding and eventually arrested for suspicion of DUI/drugs.
On top of that, the WSP Trooper found out the suspect appears to have turned their semi-truck into a studio, producing/recording music while driving on the highway. Thorson said there was even a drop-down mic from the ceiling of the cab.
Just when you thought you have heard it all.....Trooper Trombley stopped a semi truck driver for speeding (17 over). After arresting the driver for suspicion of DUI/drugs, he found out that the suspect produces/records music while driving down the highway. #notacceptable pic.twitter.com/QdAdj1ZS4G— Trooper C. Thorson (@wspd3pio) February 10, 2020
Thorson closed the tweet with a "Not Acceptable" hashtag.
