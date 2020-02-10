WSP semi-truck driver producing music

A Washington State Patrol Trooper discovered another form of distracted driving during a traffic stop for speeding that led to an eventual arrest.

"Just when you thought you have heard it all," WSP Trooper Thorson wrote on Twitter.

Thorson says a semi-truck driver was stopped for speeding and eventually arrested for suspicion of DUI/drugs. 

On top of that, the WSP Trooper found out the suspect appears to have turned their semi-truck into a studio, producing/recording music while driving on the highway. Thorson said there was even a drop-down mic from the ceiling of the cab.

Thorson closed the tweet with a "Not Acceptable" hashtag.

