WSP helps deliver a baby

TWISP - A Washington State Patrol Trooper helped two expecting parents meet their baby over the weekend.

Trooper Travis Cunningham and the father, Joseph, helped deliver a baby boy on State Route 153 just South of Twisp May 12, after the baby decided he wasn't going to wait for an ambulance. 

In a tweet, WSP said mom, dad and the baby are doing great.

Tags

Recommended for you