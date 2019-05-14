TWISP - A Washington State Patrol Trooper helped two expecting parents meet their baby over the weekend.
Trooper Travis Cunningham and the father, Joseph, helped deliver a baby boy on State Route 153 just South of Twisp May 12, after the baby decided he wasn't going to wait for an ambulance.
In a tweet, WSP said mom, dad and the baby are doing great.
Say Hello to "Luke" held by his dad Joseph. Trooper Travis Cunningham and Joseph helped deliver Luke on SR 153 MP 15 (S of Twisp) on May 12 at 6:39 am after Luke decided he wasn't going to wait for the ambulance . Mom (Amy), Dad and Luke are doing great. #YourWSP pic.twitter.com/DM5YT3oVwX— Trooper John Bryant (@wspd6pio) May 15, 2019