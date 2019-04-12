WSP troopers discover several bags full of weed, one empty bag of Doritos in Pasco

PASCO, Wash. - If you happened to leave several bags of pot on the shoulder of I-82 in Pasco, not to worry, Washington State Patrol has it at their Kennewick office. Unfortunately the bag of Doritos they also found is empty.
Trooper C. Thorson posted a photo of the discovery on Twitter Friday afternoon, showing the several bags of marijuana found by ecology clean up crews.
He says troopers would be very interested in speaking with the owner of the weed. But, unfortunately, the bag of Tapatio Doritos also discovered does not have any chips left to be claimed.