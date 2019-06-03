UPDATE: Washington State Patrol says the vehicle in the AMBER Alert was pulled over in Federal Way.
The child was taken safely into custody.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
BELGRADE, MT- Police believe that a missing child, who was taken by his mother who has serious mental health issues, could be en-route from Montana to Seattle.
Law enforcement is looking for two-year-old Michael Tschiegg, who was reported missing Monday, June 3rd.
The AMBER Alert says that based on previous history, law enforcement believes the mother, 37-year-old Diana Willis, is a direct threat to the child's life.
They are believed to be in a white 2008 Honda Accord with Montana licence plate #CJH533.
If you see them, please call 911.