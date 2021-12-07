SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Washington State Patrol has canceled the amber alert for missing 15-year-old Lillian R. Dixon, saying they caught her and 36-year-old Jonathan Bowles driving through Spokane Valley.
Troopers said a tipster called it in. Bowles attempted to flee and after a short chase, the two got out of their car and ran.
Bowles has been arrested and is now on his way to Spokane County Jail.
Dixon is reportedly safe and will be reunited with her family soon.
KHQ has a crew on the way to the scene of the arrest.