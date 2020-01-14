SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol troopers have had another busy day after another round of snow moved through the Inland Northwest.
According to Trooper J. Sevigney, District 4 troopers have responded to 82 crashes between 4:30 am and 1:30 pm on Tuesday, January 14.
Of those 82 crashes, 71 of them were in Spokane, according to Sevigney, and more snow is in the forecast.
Drivers are urged to slow down while out on area roads.
