WSP troopers investigating car versus bicycle fatal crash near Pullman
Washington State Patrol

PULLMAN, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating a fatal crash between a car and bicycle.

WSP said the crash happened on SR270 near Airport Road, which is about nine miles east of Pullman.

In a press release, WSP said the bike rider was not wearing a helmet or reflective clothing.

