PULLMAN, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating a fatal crash between a car and bicycle.
WSP said the crash happened on SR270 near Airport Road, which is about nine miles east of Pullman.
In a press release, WSP said the bike rider was not wearing a helmet or reflective clothing.
Traffic Alert: 🚨 Troopers investigating a vehicle vs. bicycle fatality collision on State Route 270 near Airport Rd, 9 miles east of Pullman. Road fully blocked avoid the area. RS— District 4 PIO (@wspd4pio) July 12, 2022