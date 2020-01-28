SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol is reporting slushy conditions on area roadways, responding to two crashes on Highway 395 early Tuesday morning.
🚨🚨Traffic Alert 🚨 🚨— Trooper J. Sevigney (@wspd4pio) January 28, 2020
2 crashes on the board this morning....
Both in N Spokane Co on SR395.....
Troopers reporting slush on roadway. #StillWinter pic.twitter.com/SuwjFvbAdK
WSP Trooper Jeff Sevigney said both crashes were in north Spokane County on SR-395 and that troopers are reporting slush on the roadway. He capped off his tweet with a #StillWinter hashtag.
The National Weather Service has also been warning drivers of slick and snow/slush covered roads, particularly in the Cascades, Northern Washington and North Idaho Panhandle. Drivers are being asked to use caution and give extra time for morning travel.
