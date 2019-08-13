Washington State Patrol says an alleged DUI crash on Highway 290 led to a man being arrested and a woman being hospitalized Monday evening.
WSP says 27-year-old Brandon Beck of Coeur d'Alene was travelling eastbound on SR-290 in a Chevrolet Silverado near Evergreen at milepost 9-5.
Candice Isom, 45 of Spokane Valley, was travelling westbound on SR-290, when Beck made a left-hand turn into a parking lot in front of Isom, striking the left front of her vehicle.
Isom was transported to a hospital with injuries, while Beck was uninjured.
WSP says alcohol played a role in the crash, as Beck was arrested and faces charges for DUI. He was booked into the Spokane County Jail Monday night for vehicular assault.