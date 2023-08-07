SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington State University has achieved a new record in charitable giving for the second consecutive year.
The college received more than $167.9 million in philanthropic activity during Fiscal Year 2023, according to a news release.
“This unprecedented level of support is a testament to the generosity and vision of our alumni, friends, faculty, staff, students and other partners,” said WSU system President Kirk Schulz. “It is also a reflection of the university’s mission to make higher education more affordable, accessible and attainable for our students and to advance discoveries and programs that benefit the communities we proudly serve.”
In addition, WSU Foundation's endowment grew $24.8 million to over $660 million. This profit has been distributed during FY2023 to support scholarships, faculty positions, research and outreach programs across the WSU system.
Donors have supported over a thousand different projects, initiatives and funds system wide. These benefit academics, research and outreach efforts in every college and at each of the university's six campuses.
“On behalf of the entire WSU community, we thank the tens of thousands generous alumni, friends and industry partners who continue to invest generously in WSU’s students, faculty, staff, research and programs throughout the state and beyond,” said Mike Connell, vice president of WSU Advancement and CEO of the WSU Foundation.