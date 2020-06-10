Washington State University is continuing to address plans for when in-person instruction will resume with President Kirk Schulz releasing a statement on Wednesday.
President Schulz said they are continuing to work with the Officer of Governor Jay Inslee as well as higher education colleagues across the nation.
The statement from Schulz goes over multiple policies for when in-person classes begin.
- Physical distancing will be in place applying to classes, activities, events and meetings.
- Classes will combine in-person and distance learning.
- In-person gatherings will be limited to no more than 50 people.
- Cleaning policies will be in place for all facilities including classrooms, labs, meetings spaces and offices.
- Testing and contact tracing will be implemented on campus.
- Continue to make sure every learning environment is equitable and inclusive.
- Occupancy levels of residence halls and apartments will be reduced.
A town hall meeting with President Schulz is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Friday to go over more details.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.