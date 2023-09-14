PULLMAN, Wash. — Students enrolled at Washington State University will be taking a new online hazing prevention training course this fall.
This new training is part of a hazing prevention training program that WSU requires all new undergraduate, graduate students and faculty to complete.
Sam's Law requires "all public colleges and universities in Washington to establish a hazing prevention committee and increase transparency about hazing education and intervention."
According to Bekah MillerMacPhee, assistant director of Health Education, expresses that students can complete the training at their own pace... and they come away from the training with access to direct information on what hazing is, steps to prevent hazing, and how to get help if they suspect hazing might be occurring.
Associate dean of students, Karen Metzner, said that committee members were attracted to "3rd millennium's experience and expertise in developing training modules that specialize in health education, as well as, the module's ability to track training completion rates."
This hazing prevention training focuses on substance use and violence prevention for groups like student athletes, Cougar marching band, Greek community and other student organizations.
This new program leads into WSU's hazing prevention week which happens over Sept. 11- 15. This week focuses on risks and explains what hazing is.
“There is a lot of confusion about what hazing is and a lot of people don’t recognize it,” said MillerMacPhee. “We want to let people know there are people on campus to talk with if they or others find themselves in a situation where hazing might occur.”