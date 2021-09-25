UPDATE: SEPT. 25 AT 5:15 A.M.
The Pullman Police Department (PPD) is investigating a shooting that happened outside campus near Williams Drive.
PPD told KHQ that two people were shot. According to the Daily Evergreen, WSU's student newspaper, two people were transported to the Pullman Regional Hospital.
KHQ spoke with the mayor of Pullman via email, who said a release will come shortly.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: SEPT. 25 AT 2 A.M.
PULLMAN, Wash. - Police are investigating a shooting in the Williams Drive area, WSU Alert tweeted around 2 a.m. Saturday morning. This is between Greek Row and what students call Apartment Land.
Right now, a suspect has not been identified. People in the area are requested to return to their homes and stay inside.
The Pullman Police Department (PPD) told KHQ that two people were shot and that an investigation is ongoing.
At 4 a.m., reports started coming in on social media about fatalities and a burglary. PPD told KHQ they can't confirm any fatalities at this time. They also don't believe the two incidents are connected.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.