Two weeks ago the Ernie Kent era ended at Washington State University, opening the door for a new coach to take over the reigns in the Palouse.
On Tuesday, we learned that Kyle Smith had reportedly been hired for the job, and Washington State made the announcement official on Wednesday afternoon.
WSU Athletic Director Pat Chun announced that Kyle Smith will indeed be the new men's basketball head coach. Smith formally accepted a 6-year contract that will pay the former University of San Francisco coach $1.4 million annually. Ernie Kent, who was fired after leading the Cougs to a 13-18 record in 2018-19, was also earning an annual salary of $1.4 million. It's costing WSU $4.2 million over the next three years to buy out the remainder of Kent's contract, which was set to expire after the 2021-22 season.
Smith won 20 games or more in each of his 3 seasons with the San Francisco Dons.
He will be formally introduced during a news conference set for Monday, April 1.