PULLMAN, Wash. - With the COVID-19 pandemic still present heading into the summer, universities are making plans for fall. Washington State University (WSU) released information on what students living on-campus can expect.
University residence halls will, "honor requests of students who are concerned about returning to Pullman at this time for medical or financial reasons and proximity to the Pullman campus."
Residence halls will be at reduced capacity and full of primarily single room living spaces. With that being said, requests to live in double rooms will be honored.
When it comes to shared spaces, there will be a, "phased-in use, when allowed" of community spaces including kitchens, lounges and study spaces.
Visitors and guests will be prohibited until allowed, but even then, will be limited.
Move-in will look different and stretch over a longer time period.
Guidelines for WSU owned campus apartments will range from 2-4 bedrooms and will house families or one student per bedroom.
As for off-campus housing, including Greek housing, "collaboration with local landlords and property owners to discuss expected public health guidelines and CDC congregate housing recommendations."
Greek housing will be at a reduced occupancy due to expected health guidelines.
