PULLMAN, Wash. - Pullman Police are investigating a report that a city councilman was allegedly verbally abused and experienced threatening behavior by Washington State University Athletic Director Pat Chun.
According to our partners at The Spokesman-Review, Pullman City Councilman Al Sorensen filed the report about the September 29 incident. The incident involved Sorensen, Sorensen's daughter, Jennifer, Chun and Chun's wife Natalie.
Pat Chun allegedly threatened Al Sorensen in a verbally profane confrontation over a video Jennifer Sorensen posted on social media.
The 30-second video taken from a moving car shows a gathering of around 35 people at Chun's home.
According to our partners at The Spokesman-Review, a voice can be heard in the video stating, "Not one of them," referring to guests not wearing masks.
Under current masking guidance from the Office of Governor Jay Inslee, masks are only required at outdoor gatherings of over 500 people.
In the police report filed by Sorensen, the Chuns walked into Sorensen's office at Pioneer Insurance to talk about their policies. The subject then changed to the video.
Jennifer Sorensen claimed responsibility but Pat Chun ignored the comment and started yelling at Al Sorensen. In the report, Al Sorensen said this is when he became to feel threatened.
According to our partners at The Spokesman-Review, Detective Joshua Bray responded by taking statements from the Sorensens and later making contact with the Chuns for their statement.
Pullman Police is investigating a possible conflict of interest. Bray previously saw the video on Facebook while off-duty and commented on the post.
Bray did not disclose this to her superiors. The comment by Bray was not made aware until October 19 by Pat Chun.
Al Sorensen is a candidate for a third consecutive term on the Pullman City Council. According to Whitman County's unofficial results, he is trailing his opponent with just 29% of the vote.
In May 2020, Sorensen made headlines after suggesting people not get tested for COVID-19 to keep case numbers down so Whitman County could reopen quicker.