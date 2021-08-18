PULLMAN, Wash. -- On Wednesday, Washington Governor Jay Inslee announced that the state would be requiring all public and private education employees get vaccinated by October 18. This mandate also applies to coaches, including Washington State University's (WSU) football coach Nick Rolovich, who declined to get vaccinated for personal reasons.
Since his decision, WSU's athletic administration has been publicly supportive of Rolovich's decision, but still stressed the importance of getting vaccinated. The athletics department released a statement following Governor Inslee's vaccine mandate saying:
“We applaud the efforts of Governor Inslee to protect the health and safety of the people of Washington. Washington State Athletics, including staff, coaches and student-athletes, will continue to follow all campus, local, state, Pac-12 and NCAA guidelines related to health and safety surrounding COVID-19 and we will work to ensure the mandates in the Governor’s Proclamation are followed.”
In July, Rolovich did not travel to the Pac-12 media day due to being unvaccinated. His decision sparked a controversy among fans and local health experts, who expressed their frustrations in his decision to remain unvaccinated. Rolovich is one of two state employees scheduled to make more than $3 million this year along with Washington football coach Jimmy Lake.
WSU already requires students, faculty, and staff to be vaccinated but offer personal, medical, and religious exemptions. The new state mandate includes medical and religious exemptions but does not include personal exemptions. Although Rolovich has not been public about the nature of his vaccine exemption with WSU, the state will likely investigate if Rolovich decides to seek another exemption for the vaccine.
Since the news broke of Rolovich being unvaccinated, he has publicly advocated for others to receive the shot. In an opening statement made via Zoom during the Pac-12 media day, Rolovich said "I'm not against vaccinations, and I wholeheartedly support those who choose to be vaccinated, including our players, staff, and coaches."
He also said that he is following all of WSU's unvaccinated guidelines, including daily testing and wearing a mask. Under the new mandate by the state, Rolovich has two months to get vaccinated or risk termination.