WSU backup quarterback enters transfer portal
@CammonC

PULLMAN, WASH- Cammon Cooper posted to twitter over night “Thank you Pullman….”

In his posted statement, Cooper says he is grateful for the last 3.5 years but needs to whats best for him.

Which is what’s leading him to enter the transfer portal.

According to our media partners at The Spokesman Review, he was one of the highest-rated quarterback recruits ever to sign with Washington State’s football program, having played in just six games since arriving in 2018.

Teammates responded via twitter:

This comes on the heels of the Apple Cup win and WSU naming Jake Dickert as head coach. 

