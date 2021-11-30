WSU backup quarterback enters transfer portal

PULLMAN, WASH- Cammon Cooper posted to twitter over night “Thank you Pullman….”
In his posted statement, Cooper says he is grateful for the last 3.5 years but needs to whats best for him.
Which is what’s leading him to enter the transfer portal.
According to our media partners at The Spokesman Review, he was one of the highest-rated quarterback recruits ever to sign with Washington State’s football program, having played in just six games since arriving in 2018.
Thank you Pullman… pic.twitter.com/eM8Ds2O6iB— Cammon Cooper ☀️ (@CammonC) November 30, 2021
Teammates responded via twitter:
A brother to me, excited to see your next step in life, love you long time brotha 🖤😢. https://t.co/bun9OKmNW7— ℂ𝕒𝕝𝕧𝕚𝕟 𝕁𝕒𝕔𝕜𝕤𝕠𝕟 𝕁𝕣♠️ (@PrimetimeCeej) November 30, 2021
Best friend from the jump.. been through so much together. Wishing my boy nothing but success!! Whoever gets him is getting an absolute animal. Love you 2 ❤️🤞🏻@CammonC pic.twitter.com/uiaSAqbnVr— Max Borghi (@max_borghi) November 30, 2021
Blessed to have called you family @CammonC. May god shower you with many blessing brotha!!✊🏽🤙🏽 pic.twitter.com/YlWp6huSC1— Jayden de Laura (@jayden_delaura) November 30, 2021
This comes on the heels of the Apple Cup win and WSU naming Jake Dickert as head coach.