PULLMAN, Wash. - The WSU Board of Regents is hosted a special session on Friday, Aug. 11 to discuss litigation. The public portion of the meeting was streamed live.
While the closed-door executive session was meant to end at 7:45 a.m., the Board extended it to 8:05. Time for public comments was scheduled, however no questions or comments were submitted, and the session was adjourned.
Following the meeting's conclusion, the spokesperson for WSU, Phil Weiler, stated that while no one but the regents knows the exact nature of the meeting at this time, it was the first time since the implosion of the Pac-12 that the Board was able to meet and was likely related to that.
Weiler said the meeting may have been a discussion of the legal landscape following the mass exodus of schools from the Pac-12, rather than any specific litigation.
"We're not signaling there's going to be any sort of litigation, but I think the Regents needed to understand the legal landscape, as well as the practical landscape of what kind of options exist."
However, Weiler warned there was unlikely to be an immediate resolution in this situation.
"People should not expect there's going to be an answer anytime soon," he said. "Washington State University and, I think, the other schools that remain in the Pac-12 really want to take their time and be deliberate, and make sure they find the best fit for those remaining for schools, and for all of us moving forward."