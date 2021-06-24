WSU-NWState-Efe-1

Washington State center Efe Abogidi dunks for two of his 15 points in a victory over Northwestern State on Wednesday in Pullman.

 Robert Hubner/WSU Athletics

Washington State and Boise State men's basketball will square off in a neutral site game in Spokane on December 22nd, according to a tweet from college basketball insider Jon Rothstein.

Rothstein is reporting that the game will take place December 22nd. Neither University has confirmed the reports or announced the matchup. 

WSU football and basketball reporter for The Spokesman-Review Theo Lawson highlighted that WSU and Boise State men's basketball have faced each other just six times, with the last matchup coming in 2007. 

