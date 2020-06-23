PULLMAN, Wash - Washington State University has announced that it is canceling its August commencement ceremony.
"Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, protecting the health of the entire university community must be our top priority. In-person gatherings still pose significant risk to the health of attendees," the university wrote on its website.
The decision was not one that was made lightly, WSU President Kirk Schulz said in an online letter addressed to graduates, but it was what the university felt was right.
Spring commencement had originally been postponed from May until August, but spring graduates are still invited to participate in future commencement ceremonies when the public health risk abates.
"As a spring graduate of the class of 2020, you have earned your degree in the face of extraordinary circumstances. You have reason to be proud and the university salutes you," the notice from WSU said.
You can read the full announcement from WSU and the letter from Schulz HERE.
