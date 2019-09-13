Washington State Head Football Coach Mike Leach has made another appearance on one of the top sports podcasts in the country.
Leach was interviewed on Friday's episode of "Pardon My Take", or "Fri-yay" as hosts Dan "Big Cat" Katz and PFT Commenter say on the podcast presented by Barstool Sports.
Leach joins the show ahead of the Cougars' big matchup at Houston Friday night. Houston Head Coach Dana Holgorsen also appears on the show.
"Washington State Coach Mike Leach joins the show to talk about Gardner Minshew, Dana Holgorsen, and which mascots win in a fight," the show description reads.
The No. 20 Cougs face off against Houston, coincidentally also named the Cougars, at 6:15 p.m. PT on ESPN. WSU is 2-0 on the year, while Houston is 1-1 with a season-opening 49-31 loss to No. 4 Oklahoma.
Barstool Sports also released a shirt featuring a graphic of Coach Leach wearing a pirates hat and donning a sword with the caption "Swing Your Sword."
Pardon My Take has proven to be a big fan of Leach and his frequent viral football/life wisdom, awarding him their "Football Guy of the Week" nod in the past.
A recurring guest on the show, Leach last appeared on PMT in August of 2017. Listener/Viewer discretion advised - the podcast's content is known to be explicit.
