PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State University (WSU) Police Chief Bill Gardner is initiating steps to address racial bias in policing on the university's Pullman campus.
WSU says this includes organizing a community work group, and comes after a report from WSU's Office of Civil Rights Compliance and Investigation (CRCI) that found the campus police cited or arrested Black people disproportionately more often than any other racial of ethnic group.
Gardner requested the CRCI analyze three years of policing data shortly after the student newspaper, The Daily, highlighted the disparity based on one year's worth of data in August 2019.
“The results of this report are alarming,” Gardner said. “I want to get to the bottom of this problem, and work to design effective strategies with input from community members. Nationally, the deaths of George Floyd and other unarmed Black people at the hands of police has made publicly addressing the issue of racial bias with transparency and resolve even more pressing. Let me start by saying I stand firmly against the use of excessive force. I believe that Black lives matter. Our aim should always be to treat people with the highest standard of care, love and respect.”
The CRCI report found that Black people made up 10.9% of the total 862 arrests from Jan. 1, 2016 and Sept. 19, 2019. According to WSU, the term "arrest" in police data includes many non-custody enforcement situations, such as issuing a citation for driving without a license or for being a minor in possession of alcohol.
This means Black people were arrested about four times the rate of people identified as white. WSU says Black people were also more likely to be arrested than people identified as Asian, LaxinX, Pacific Islander or Native or mixed race.
WSU says Gardner promised to look into each individual case involving Black people in the report. He also will soon start a work group with members of the community, including student representatives, to provide feedback and help identify solutions.
According to WSU, the work group will help the WSU police department create a Civil Rights Action Plan by December.
Goals for the action plan:
- Increasing training offered to officers about bias and race.
- Creating clearer policies around collection of demographic data.
- Providing better ways for people to report if they have experienced bias in their interactions with the police.
WSU Police Advisory Board Co-chair Trymaine Gaither also pledged to include broad student and community participation in the development of the action plan.
“No more excuses. We have to roll up our sleeves and get to work,” Gaither said. "There is a trust deficit in our community - we acknowledge that. It's important we get as many student and community voices in the process as possible."
The police advisory board already includes seats for representatives from several student, faculty and staff organizations. Some include the Black Student Union (BSU), the Associated Students of Washington State University and the Middle Eastern Student Association.
BSU Public Relations Coordinator Keiley Hampton-Pantoja said the Black community needs more input.
“I would love to see the WSU police department meet with Black people and other people of color to hear our stories and opinions,” Hampton-Pantoja said. “Actions speak louder than words. I want to see the recommendations on this report implemented, but they should be done as soon as possible, ideally before the school year starts.”
Gardner said the department will work as quick as possible to get the group together.
